Judge: Mentally ill murder suspect can be forcibly medicated

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this April 27, 2010 file photo, Lishan Wang, center, a Chinese citizen from Beijing, stands as he is arraigned in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Conn., in connection with the murder of Vajinder Toor. Wang is accused of killing Toor outside Toor's home in Branford in 2010. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, Pool, File)
FILE - In this April 27, 2010 file photo, Lishan Wang, center, a Chinese citizen from Beijing, stands as he is arraigned in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven, Conn., in connection with the murder of Vajinder Toor. Wang is accused of killing Toor outside Toor's home in Branford in 2010. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, Pool, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ordered a mentally ill man charged with killing a Yale University doctor to be forcibly medicated so he can stand trial.

Superior Court Judge Thomas O’Keefe Jr. originally ordered Lishan Wang to be forcibly medicated in November 2015, but Wang’s attorneys appealed, calling it “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Related: Defense: Forcing doctor to take medicine violates his rights

The state Supreme Court upheld the ruling in September, and the defense appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The New Haven Register reports that the court declined the case, so O’Keefe reiterated the order Wednesday.

Wang maintains he is not mentally ill.

Wang is charged with killing Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN’-der) Toor in 2010 and trying to kill Toor’s pregnant wife. Authorities say the killing stemmed from a dispute at a New York hospital where the two had previously worked together.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s