“La La Land” ties for most Oscar nominations

(WTNH)– We are counting down to Oscar Sunday now just three days away! “La La Land” could have a big night, having tied the record for most nominations with fourteens in all.

It’s a lot like a flashback to Academy Award nominated films of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. There are references to movies including “Rebel Without a Cause,” the subtle references to classic musicals.

That’s what the movie’s choreographer wanted to get across.

“You leave the feeling like warm inside you know. You feel like hmm I want to skip down the freeway,” said Mandy Moore, “La La Land” Choreographer.

The scene location, wardrobe, and even the style in which “La La Land” was shot was a tribute to Hollywood’s golden age.