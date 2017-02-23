“La La Land” ties for most Oscar nominations

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture musical or comedy on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture musical or comedy on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP)

(WTNH)– We are counting down to Oscar Sunday now just three days away! “La La Land” could have a big night, having tied the record for most nominations with fourteens in all.

It’s a lot like a flashback to Academy Award nominated films of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. There are references to movies including “Rebel Without a Cause,” the subtle references to classic musicals.

That’s what the movie’s choreographer wanted to get across.

“You leave the feeling like warm inside you know. You feel like hmm I want to skip down the freeway,” said Mandy Moore, “La La Land” Choreographer.

The scene location, wardrobe, and even the style in which “La La Land” was shot was a tribute to Hollywood’s golden age.

