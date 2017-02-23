Local lawmakers discuss recent rise in Jewish Community Center threats

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Members of the Jewish community came together Thursday morning in Woodbridge to voice some concerns.

All of it having to do with dozens of threats that were made in recent weeks at Jewish Community Centers across the country.

Back in January threats were made at JCCs in Woodbridge and West Hartford. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers were on hand for Thursday’s meeting to talk about the recent rise of anti-Semitic threats.

“We got to stand together, Republicans and Democrats, and condemn these attacks and commit any law enforcement resources as necessary to catch those people,” said Sen. Chris Murphy / (D) Connecticut.

Some lawmakers have criticized President Trump for not responding quickly enough to the threats. Earlier this week the president publicly called the threats horrible and painful, adding that work must still be done to root out hate, prejudice and evil.