Malloy executive order lets transgender students use bathroom, locker room of choice

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has signed an executive order in response to the Trump administration’s rollback of federal guidelines that protected transgender students in public schools.

Those guidelines from the Obama administration said transgender students should be able to use the bathroom of their choice. The Trump administration says that should be up to states. Malloy’s new executive order lets transgender students in Connecticut use the bathroom and locker room of their choice in public schools and institutions of higher education.

“Discrimination, harassment, and bullying have no place in our classrooms or at our schools. Despite the actions taken by the federal government yesterday, the State of Connecticut remains committed to ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education in a safe, supportive and welcoming school environment,” Governor Malloy said in a news release. “Every child, no matter their gender identity or expression, should be treated equally and fairly in a safe, supportive environment. Connecticut will remain a state of inclusiveness because we strongly believe that diversity makes us stronger.”

Malloy’s executive order also directs the State Department of Education to develop and present to the State Board of Education guidance to Connecticut school districts on policies that allow students access to school facilities in a manner consistent with a student’s gender identity or expression. Likewise, the Board of Regents and the University of Connecticut, in consultation with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, are directed to develop and present to their respective Board of Trustees policies consistent with Connecticut law that allow students’ access to school facilities in a manner consistent with a student’s gender identity or expression.