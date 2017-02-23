Man gets 13 years in prison for accidentally killing friend

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man who admitted in a plea deal that he accidentally shot and killed his friend has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports Daniel Morales pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Angel Vasquez handed Morales a loaded handgun during a drug deal in December 2013.

Morales said he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger. Vasquez was shot in the back of the head and died at the scene.

Morales initially denied involvement. DNA later linked him to the scene and he told police it was an accident. Prosecutors later dropped a murder charge, saying forensic evidence supported Morales’ story.

Morales says he’s heartbroken over the shooting.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

