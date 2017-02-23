Middletown jeweler putting her mark on the Oscars

Ken Melech, WTNH Photojournalist and Macy Corica, WTNH.com Staff Published:
2017-02-23workingforct_mirasjewelry

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown jeweler’s creations will be included in the celebrity gift bag at the Oscars this Sunday.

Mira Alicki owns Mira’s Jewelry Design and Forever in My Heart Jewelry.

“I received an email inviting us to the Golden Globes, which actually, I almost deleted because I thought it was a scam because who sends us an email to go to the Golden Globes,” said Mira.

The Golden Globes jewelry was a sterling silver bracelet with a heart-shaped charm hanging from it. Mira says after the event, she got a phone call from someone affiliated with the Academy Awards, asking them to go to the Oscars.

“We’re going to do a pendant for females and a bracelet for males. For women, it’s going to be a solitary regular pendant. We’re going to have two gemstones that we’re going to use in that pendant,” said Mira. “For men, we designed a bracelet that is going to be sterling silver with a double leather strap and a sterling silver clasp.”

Mira says the bracelet is going to say ‘save a life’ because that was the jewelers slogan at the Golden Globes.

“Each purchase saves lives because 40 percent of each purchase goes back to animal charities, which at the end, saves lives. On one side, it’s going to save ‘save a life’ on the other side it’s going to have our logo. It’s going to be simple and elegant,” said Mira.

You can watch the Oscars this Sunday on News 8.

If you have an idea for someone we should talk with for ‘Working for Connecticut,’ send us an email or Facebook message, and watch News 8 every Thursday for more stories on the people who are working to make Connecticut a great place to live.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s