Middletown jeweler putting her mark on the Oscars

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown jeweler’s creations will be included in the celebrity gift bag at the Oscars this Sunday.

Mira Alicki owns Mira’s Jewelry Design and Forever in My Heart Jewelry.

“I received an email inviting us to the Golden Globes, which actually, I almost deleted because I thought it was a scam because who sends us an email to go to the Golden Globes,” said Mira.

The Golden Globes jewelry was a sterling silver bracelet with a heart-shaped charm hanging from it. Mira says after the event, she got a phone call from someone affiliated with the Academy Awards, asking them to go to the Oscars.

“We’re going to do a pendant for females and a bracelet for males. For women, it’s going to be a solitary regular pendant. We’re going to have two gemstones that we’re going to use in that pendant,” said Mira. “For men, we designed a bracelet that is going to be sterling silver with a double leather strap and a sterling silver clasp.”

Mira says the bracelet is going to say ‘save a life’ because that was the jewelers slogan at the Golden Globes.

“Each purchase saves lives because 40 percent of each purchase goes back to animal charities, which at the end, saves lives. On one side, it’s going to save ‘save a life’ on the other side it’s going to have our logo. It’s going to be simple and elegant,” said Mira.

