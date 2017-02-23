NTSB gives update on plane crash



EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy equipment arrived from Delaware around 1:30 p.m., destined for the marshland south of Tweed New Haven Airport, for day two of the investigation into a deadly plane crash in East Haven.

“There were no obvious catastrophic issues, as far as both wings were there, tail was there,” said Robert Gretz, with the National Transportation Safety Board. “We were able to to account for the whole airplane.”

Related Content: Recovery company to remove plane from crash site as investigation continues

While all parts of the Piper aircraft are accounted for. The NTSB said work to extract the aircraft was hindered by the swampy conditions.

“The engine was actually buried about two or three feet with mud on top. That took them a long time to get the engine out,” Gretz said.

Web Extra: NTSB 4 p.m. press conference



The crash killed East Haven resident Pablo Campos Isona, 31. The flight instructor Rafayel Hany Wassef, 20, remains in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital, and is unable at this point to be interviewed by authorities.

Related Content: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash near Tweed New Haven Airport

Investigators hope to gather more information when they receive Air Traffic Control recordings.

“There’s no black box on the airplane,” Gretz said. “Air Traffic Control records communications. So we will get a copy of radar data and any recorded voice communications.”

The aircraft will be shipped to a location in Delaware for further investigation. It could take a year to complete this investigation.