Ohio man celebrates for 103rd birthday with help of favorite restaurant

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio restaurant helped a man celebrate a big birthday in a big way.

Wintersville resident Frank Rahly turned 103 on Tuesday and all he wanted to do was go to his favorite restaurant, Eat’n Park.

Rahly is a regular at the Eat’n Park in neighboring Steubenville and sometimes eats at the restaurant five times a week.

On Tuesday, employees knew they had to celebrate.

“We love Pap,” server Carla McAllister said, adding, “He makes us happy when he smiles and we’ve just all adopted him as our Pap.”

The staff decorated Rahly’s regular table with balloons and party favors.

They even gave him a birthday card, a gift and a lemon meringue pie topped with birthday candles.

Rahly’s youngest daughter, Peggy Marinella, said the party was a huge surprise.

“This is pretty special,” she said. “I mean for them to go through this trouble and do all of this for us, that’s real nice of them. I’m sure he appreciates it. He said he was surprised.”

Rahly and his family said they are thankful for everyone at the Steubenville Eat’n Park and for all of the birthday wishes.