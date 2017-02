PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured in a head-on collision in Prospect Thursday morning.

State police say the accident happened on Scott Road at Austin Road around 8:47 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital but their injuries were reportedly not serious. There is no word on their identities or official conditions at this time.

There were no road closures and the accident has since been cleared.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The accident remains under investigation.