Police confirm two state troopers reassigned

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a statement involving the reassignment of two state troopers.

According to the state police, the troopers have been taken off police duties while an investigation is being conducted.

They did not give specifics but they did say it is because of an incident that happened in Wethersfield when the troopers were not on duty.

They suggested that further inquiries be made to the Wethersfield Police Department because they are handling the investigation.