Survivor identified in East Haven deadly plane crash

By Published: Updated:
(Photo provided by the Town of East Haven)
(Photo provided by the Town of East Haven)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The East Haven plane crash survivor has been identified Thursday morning.

Police have identified the second occupant of the plane involved in Wednesday morning’s crash as 20-year-old Rafayel Hany Wassef, of New London.

Related: Recovery company to remove plane from crash site as investigation continues

Wassef remains in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital at this time.

On Wednesday afternoon, National Transportation Safety Board officials identified the man killed in the crash as 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona, of East Haven.

Related: East Haven man killed in small plane crash

In a press release, police offered their condolences.

We want send our condolences to the family of the deceased and want to thank all of the outside organizations who assisted us yesterday. In these situations, there is always a period of chaos. It is during this time that our training comes into play. Yesterday was an example of several different agencies working together towards one common goal; to tend to the injured and address the loss of life. The East Haven Police Department will take on more of a support role from here on out and will assist the NTSB with whatever else they need moving forward.

The plane crash remains under investigation by the NTSB and FAA.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s