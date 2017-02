FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Fairfield police are asking the public for help after a they say a man tried to rob a bank in town. Police say it happened around 4:12 yesterday at the People’s Bank.

Police say a man went to the door of the bank with a duffle bag and tried to open the door, but it was locked. Police say when an employee noticed the man, he ran toward I-95 South.

Police say they believe the man wanted to rob the bank.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.