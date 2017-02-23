Recovery company to remove plane from crash site as investigation continues

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Investigators are working with the National Transportation Safety Board to figure out what caused a deadly plane crash right near Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport.

There’s still a lot for investigators to piece through Thursday morning. The crash happened during a routine training exercise.

A crew from Delaware is expected to come to the scene around noon Thursday to remove the plane. They say that’s going to be difficult with all the mud and weeds.

We know that the man who was killed in the crash, 31-year old Pablo Campos Isona, was the student, not the instructor of the plane. The instructor is currently in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital. And there will likely be a press conference on the accident also at noon.

The aircraft is still near the runway Thursday morning, right where it crashed Wednesday. Crews are expected to remove it from the area later. Investigators have a lot of work ahead of them to try to figure out what happened.

Here is what we know so far:

Two people were on-board this piper aircraft Wednesday morning. This was a routine training flight with a student and an instructor. They were doing practice takeoffs and landings in the airport pattern, which is very common.

Shortly before 10 a.m. something went wrong. One of the people on-board made a “mayday” call to the control tower. Shortly after that, the plane went down.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with News 8, the plane was nose down and went into a marsh area. The NTSB says the crash scene is consistent with that observation because of the debris field.

Robert Gretz, who is a Senior Air Safety Investigator with the NTSB says that the plane’s insurance company has hired a recovery company out of Delaware. That company will remove the plane from the marsh and bring it back to Delaware. Investigators will then work with the aircraft and engine manufacture to try to piece everything together.

“Right now it’s day one of an investigation that will run close to a year and we don’t have anything more specific from air traffic control. It was just a generic mayday so we don’t know what kind of problem they were having but did report some kind of problem,” said Gretz.

A preliminary report will be available of the crash in 10 days on the NTSB website. It will then be another 6 to 12 months before a final report comes out on the cause of this crash. So just like any crash, it’s going to take time before we have some solid answers