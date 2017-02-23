Second arrest made in Plainfield drug bust

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield woman has been arrested after police found narcotics in her residence.

On February 14, Plainfield police executed a search and seizure warrant at a North Chestnut Street home. There, police found several bags of heroin, marijuana and other illicit narcotic-related substances and paraphernalia.

Police say 25-year-old Aleah Talbot, who lives in the home, was not home during the search. Police got an arrest warrant and took Talbot into custody on Thursday. She is charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is due in court on March 6.

Last week, Plainfield police arrested 24-year-old Zachary Holden after searching the North Chestnut Street home. After Holden’s arrest, police said more arrests should be expected.