State Police search for armed runaway teen

Brandon Filippone (Image provided by Connecticut State Police)
Brandon Filippone (Image provided by Connecticut State Police)

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are actively searching for a runaway teen from Prospect, who may have threatened a police officer on Thursday.

According to police, 16-year-old Brandon Flippone is considered an armed, endangered runaway. Police say Flippone had a “piece” on him. He allegedly threatened to harm himself and may have threatened an officer, too.

An active search on the ground is still going on in Prospect, and in Waterbury where police say Flippone’s mother lives. State Police were scoping out the areas by helicopter, but have since brought it down.

Authorities say Flippone ran away on Thursday. He is described as a 6’2″ white male, weighing approximately 240 pounds. It is not known what Flippone is wearing, the featured picture above was provided by State Police.

Anyone with information should contact Connecticut State Police Troop I, at (203) 393-4200.

