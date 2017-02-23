State troopers under investigation identified

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A look at the Wethersfield Police log shows that on Monday night they received a call from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford reporting a patient came into the emergency room stating he was assaulted in Wethersfield on Saturday February 18th.

The alleged assailants two off duty Connecticut state troopers. State police identified them as Xavier Cruz from Troop K in Colchester and Rupert Laird from Troop C in Tolland. They came on in 2012.

State police say the troopers have both been reassigned to non-police duties pending the outcome of the investigations. Susan Eastwood says her community relies on State Police.

“Out here in our small towns we don’t have local police forces so we do call the state troopers when we need to and we want to be able to trust in them as honest individuals,” says Eastwood.

News 8 received a statement from Wethersfield police confirming “The Wethersfield Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation of two off-duty CT State Troopers.”

Sources tell News 8 the incident started at a local restaurant and escalated from there. The alleged victim was reportedly brought to a home in Wethersfield and badly beaten.

Police who say accountability and transparency are important aren’t releasing any details, but say “At this time, we have no information that any Wethersfield officers are involved in any type of misconduct.”

“It’s an alleged assault and that’s very serious and of course with the allegations we’ve had against police around the country you know we want to make especially sure that in Connecticut we’re not guilty of injustices like that,” says Eastwood.

The Wethersfield police investigation is being conducted in coordination with the state’s attorney’s office and state police.