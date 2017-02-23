Tribes say they’re “days” away from unveiling casino site

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials from Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes say they’re days away from announcing a location for their proposed jointly owned casino near the Massachusetts border.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes own and operate the state’s only casinos in southeastern Connecticut. They joined forces 15 months ago to combat competition from the new MGM Resorts International casino that is opening in late 2018 in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. They’ve narrowed their possible sites to locations in East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

Kevin Brown, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, says the tribes need the General Assembly to pass legislation this session authorizing a third casino.

Brown and Felix Rappaport, CEO of the Mashantucket Pequots’ Foxwoods Resort Casino, appeared Thursday before a legislative committee to discuss the project.

