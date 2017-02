Watertown Police ask public for help in search for attempted burglary suspect

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Watertown Police need help identifying a suspect in an attempted burglary. Detectives say on February 9, a white man possibly in his 30’s or 40’s tried to break into Horatio’s Cafe, on 1073 Main Street. Police say the man has a medium build and a dark beard, and that he used a long pry bar to try and open the front door to the bar. He was unsuccessful and never got inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown ¬†Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for a possible cash reward. All calls will be kept confidential.

