Watertown Police ask public for help in search for attempted burglary suspect

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Watertown Police need help identifying a suspect in an attempted burglary. Detectives say on February 9, a white man possibly in his 30’s or 40’s tried to break into Horatio’s Cafe, on 1073 Main Street. Police say the man has a medium build and a dark beard, and that he used a long pry bar to try and open the front door to the bar. He was unsuccessful and never got inside. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for a possible cash reward. All calls will be kept confidential.

