White House fires back at Gov. Malloy over immigration order

(WTNH) — On Thursday, the White House has a direct message to Governor Dannel Malloy; follow the law.

Wednesday, Malloy told local leaders and law enforcement around the country that they don’t have to follow federal immigration laws. The governor’s order also asked schools to create a plan to deny access by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to any students.

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded:

“The idea that Governor Malloy would not want the law followed as enacted by Congress or by the Connecticut legislature in any fashion seems to be concerning, right? You, you, whether you’re a governor or a mayor or the president, laws are passed in this country and we expect people and our law-makers and our law enforcement agencies to follow and adhere to the laws.”

Malloy’s office released the following statement in response to Spicer:

“We agree with one thing Mr. Spicer said-it is important to adhere to the ‘laws passed by the appropriate level of government.’ However, it would seem that Mr. Spicer and the administration would benefit from a Civics 101 refresher. Not only does the U.S. Constitution provide explicit protections for both individual rights, but it also provides clear guidance on the rights of states-specifically in the tenth amendment. “And to be clear, we know that the rule of law is important. We also know that it is equally important to know what those laws actually mean.”