Wolcott firefighters battling Wolcott Road building fire

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott first responders are on the scene of a large fire at a commercial building on Wolcott Road Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial building at 681 Wolcott Road. There are multiple businesses at that address, including two auto body shops, a limousine service, and a HVAC conctractor.

Dispatchers tell News 8 that no injuries have been reported.

The fire is still active, and firefighters are still on the scene. It is unclear what may have started the fire. Once the fire is under control, officials will begin their investigation.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as they become available.