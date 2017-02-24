22-year-old shot in the ankle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman says 22-year-old Trayvon Lamar Foster was walking on Day Street between George and Chapel Streets when he was shot in his left ankle. Foster told police the shooter was in a black Volvo sedan.

Foster was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203)946-6304. Call may be made anonymously.