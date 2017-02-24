32-year-old arrested for Bethel convenience store robbery

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Brookfield man has been arrested for robbing the Wheels convenience store in Bethel.

On Wednesday, police responded to the Wheels convenience store located at 82 Stony Hill Road for a reported robbery. Police got to the scene and reviewed the surveillance video which showed a suspect paying for items at the register. But when the clerk opened the cash drawer to give the suspect change, he jumped over the counter, pushed the clerk out of the way, took money from the draw and ran out of the store.

Police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Mulligan of Brookfield as the suspect. Wilton police arrested Mulligan on Friday. He is charged with third-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny. Mulligan is being held on a $20,000 bond and is due in court on February 27.

Bethel police say this is still an active investigation.