6 juveniles arrested after using stolen credit cards at WestFarms

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Six juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy things at WestFarms Mall in West Hartford on Friday.

West Hartford Police Officers say they were dispatched to WestFarms Mall to assist North Branford Police Department with an active larceny investigation. North Branford officers said credit cards were stolen in overnight vehicle burglaries in their town and were being used fraudulently at the mall.

Mall security identified six individuals involved in the fraudulent credit card use. They were detained by West Hartford officers. All six juveniles were found to be in possession of stolen credit cards, merchandise purchased with the credit cards and car keys belonging to two vehicles that were reported as stolen.

Police say one juvenile was found to be in possession of a Ruger .380 pistol with the serial number filed off of it.

North Branford Police Department says they took custody of five of the individuals involved in the fraudulent credit card usage.

West Hartford Police Department says they took custody of the juvenile in possession of the pistol. He was charged with the appropriate weapons charges and brought to Hartford Juvenile Detention.