8 arrested following UConn student death



STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people have been arrested in Connecticut State Police‘s investigation into the death of UConn student Jeffny Pally.

On October 16, police were called to the UConn Fire Department after a student was hit by a fire truck responding to a call. Jeffny Pally, 19, was sitting on the ground with her back against the outside of the fire station door. When the door went up for officials to respond to the call, Pally fell back and was hit by a UConn Fire vehicle.

State Police say on January 31, they applied for arrest warrants for six students that had hosted an off-campus fraternity party that Pally had attended that night. According to the affidavit, Pally had three times the legal limit in her system.

On Friday, police arrested the following:

Patrick Callahan, 21, Mansfield, CT. Charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Matthew Moll, 21, Mansfield, CT. Charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Austin Custodio, 21, Pine Bush, NY. Charged with sale/delivery to minors.

Dominic Godi, 21, Bolton, CT. Charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

Dylan Morose, 22, Mansfield, CT. Charged with eight counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

Jonathan Polansky, 22, Beverly, MA. Charged with eight counts permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

The fraternity that the men were members of, Kappa Sigma, has recently lost its recognition on campus for sanctions unrelated to Pally’s death.

All of the men are due in court on March 8.

UConn sent News 8 the following statement:

Jeffny Pally was a talented, ambitious, promising young woman and her death was a terrible tragedy. The entire university community joins her family and friends in continuing to mourn her loss. The University appreciates the thoroughness of the Connecticut State Police investigation. Questions about that criminal investigation and the arrests announced today should be directed to the Connecticut State Police. Federal student privacy law prevents UConn from discussing whether individual students face discipline cases. Generally speaking, any UConn student found to have violated the provisions of The Student Code may face penalties that range from probation to expulsion. The University has the authority to apply the requirements of the Code to students even when their conduct takes place off campus. The fraternity referenced in the arrest warrant affidavit, Kappa Sigma, recently lost its UConn recognition and housing based on off-campus incidents in September and October. Those incidents, which are referenced in the attached sanctions letter, were unrelated to Jeffny’s death. Kappa Sigma’s national office also has revoked the local group’s charter.

The call that the fire department was responding to when Pally was killed turned out to be a false alarm. UConn police says that two students were involved in setting off a fire alarm that night. According to police, 20-year-old Jacob San-Juan and 19-year-old Michael Vaz stole a fire extinguisher from the Gant Science Building and set it off on the fourth floor of Russell Hall, a dormitory within the Northwest Residence Halls.

Vaz and San-Juan are each charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny. They are due in court on March 6.