Agency on Aging looking for people 100-year old and older to attend lunch

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut is looking for people who will turn 100-years old this year or have already celebrated the milestone.

The Agency says it will host a lunch on May 3 to honor and celebrate the lives on centenarians as part of Older Americans month, celebrated each May. It says the lunch recognizes older Americans for their contributions. According to the Agency on Aging, this year’s theme will focus on how older adults are redefining aging through work or family interests, by taking charge of their health and staying independent for as long as possible, and through their community and advocacy efforts.

To request a lunch invitation for a centenarian you know, email info@aoascc.org or click here.