Bridgeport Amber Alert canceled after child found safe

Ailyn Hernandez (left), and Oscar Hernandez (right) (Photos: Connecticut State Police)
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they have found 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez safe, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say her dad, Oscar Hernandez, is in custody.

It is unclear why Oscar Hernandez fled to Pennsylvania. Police are continuing their investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police at crash scene involving Oscar Hernandez. (Photo: WTAJ)
According to Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez, dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls of a dispute. Officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed. Perez said that it is Aylin’s mother, 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales, who was found dead at the scene.

Officials say another woman was also stabbed at least 14 times and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition. She is expected to survive. Police have not released her name.

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child. Officials believed that Aylin was with her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Greenwood Street home following the homicide.

According to officials, Oscar Hernandez had been home when Aylin’s mother, whom he has a dating relationship with, and her friend came home, prompting the attack. Police Chief Perez added that the apartment was filled with alcohol bottles, and Hernandez has a criminal history; as well as a protective order in place involving a different female.

Stabbing crime scene (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
Around 9:30 a.m., Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim gave a press conference with the newest updates on the Amber Alert.

Police were looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number AG91925, that Hernandez was traveling in.

(WTNH/ Brian Spyros)
Around 11:30 a.m., Pennsylania State Police announced that Oscar Hernandez had been taken into custody, and Aylin Hernandez had been safely recovered.

Once the child was found, the Amber Alert was canceled.

News 8’s sister station WTAJ reported that Oscar Hernandez was involved in a car accident on I-99 near Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Officials say law enforcement had been looking for Oscar and Aylin Hernandez in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata. A trooper from Phillipsburg saw the vehicle along I-99 and tried to conduct a traffic stop. According to officials, Oscar Hernandez refused to pull over and a pursuit began and other troopers became involved. Officers say Hernandez was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a truck trailer that was also travelling along the interstate. After the impact, a vehicle struck the back of Hernandez’s vehicle and another vehicle and then struck the rear of the initial vehicle.

Hernanzdez was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police at crash scene involving Oscar Hernandez. (Photo: WTAJ)
WTAJ said one police cruiser was involved in Hernandez’s car accident. The amount of damage the cruiser sustained is unclear. The troopers involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries.

Aylin Hernandez was taken away from the crash scene by ambulance for minor injuries.

Northbound traffic along I-99 is being re-routed around the scene. That portion of I-99 is expected to be closed for several hours as the crash is being reconstructed.

Officials say criminal and traffic charges will be forthcoming against Oscar Hernandez.

