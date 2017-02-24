Bridgeport Amber Alert canceled after child found safe

Related Coverage PA reporter talks about Hernandez accident scene

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they have found 6-year-old Aylin Hernandez safe, after she was believed to have been taken from the scene of a fatal stabbing at her home in Bridgeport on Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say her dad, Oscar Hernandez, is in custody.

It is unclear why Oscar Hernandez fled to Pennsylvania. Police are continuing their investigation.

Bridgeport #AmberAlert is over. 6 year-old Aylin has been recovered, her father is in handcuffs, caught outside Altoona, PA. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 24, 2017

According to Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez, dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls of a dispute. Officers responded to a “horrific” scene on Greenwood Street around 2:45 a.m. where two people were stabbed. Perez said that it is Aylin’s mother, 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales, who was found dead at the scene.

Officials say another woman was also stabbed at least 14 times and was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition. She is expected to survive. Police have not released her name.

#Bridgeport Police confirm it is the mother of missing 6 year-old Aylin Hernandez who was stabbed to death in her Bridgeport home. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 24, 2017

Just after 4:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued, and area agencies immediately began looking for the child. Officials believed that Aylin was with her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who police say fled their Greenwood Street home following the homicide.

Bridgeport’s police chief is visibly shaken by how terrible the stabbing scene was inside home of missing girl. pic.twitter.com/r6LfJejmug — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) February 24, 2017

According to officials, Oscar Hernandez had been home when Aylin’s mother, whom he has a dating relationship with, and her friend came home, prompting the attack. Police Chief Perez added that the apartment was filled with alcohol bottles, and Hernandez has a criminal history; as well as a protective order in place involving a different female.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE 6 YO AYLIN SOFIA HERNANDEZ: veh is an Enterprise rental car 2017 silver Hyundai Sonata CT reg AG91925. Call 911 w/info pic.twitter.com/E5ERXeGIuJ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 24, 2017

Around 9:30 a.m., Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim gave a press conference with the newest updates on the Amber Alert.



Police were looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number AG91925, that Hernandez was traveling in.

Around 11:30 a.m., Pennsylania State Police announced that Oscar Hernandez had been taken into custody, and Aylin Hernandez had been safely recovered.

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody and the child has been recovered. https://t.co/JV4m1AKsFu — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 24, 2017

Once the child was found, the Amber Alert was canceled.

AMBER ALERT CANCEL: Bridgeport Police are cancelling the AMBER Alert activated regarding Aylin Hernandez. The child was safely recovered. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 24, 2017

News 8’s sister station WTAJ reported that Oscar Hernandez was involved in a car accident on I-99 near Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Officials say law enforcement had been looking for Oscar and Aylin Hernandez in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata. A trooper from Phillipsburg saw the vehicle along I-99 and tried to conduct a traffic stop. According to officials, Oscar Hernandez refused to pull over and a pursuit began and other troopers became involved. Officers say Hernandez was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a truck trailer that was also travelling along the interstate. After the impact, a vehicle struck the back of Hernandez’s vehicle and another vehicle and then struck the rear of the initial vehicle.

Hernanzdez was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

WTAJ said one police cruiser was involved in Hernandez’s car accident. The amount of damage the cruiser sustained is unclear. The troopers involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries.

Aylin Hernandez was taken away from the crash scene by ambulance for minor injuries.

Northbound traffic along I-99 is being re-routed around the scene. That portion of I-99 is expected to be closed for several hours as the crash is being reconstructed.

Officials say criminal and traffic charges will be forthcoming against Oscar Hernandez.