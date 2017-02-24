Connecticut Transportation Committee to discuss tolls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Transportation Committee will hold a public forum over adding tolls to Connecticut.

The idea of bringing tolls back to Connecticut’s highways continues to be a hot topic.

The House Chair of Connecticut’s Transportation Committee will be holding a public forum on Friday to discuss electronic tolls.

One proposed plan would put up 20 toll locations on Interstate 95 between New Haven and the New York Border.

The meeting will begin Friday, February 24th at 12:30 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building at the State Capitol in Hartford.