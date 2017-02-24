Cruisin’ Connecticut – A Hint of Hollywood at the Warner Theatre in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — With Oscar Sunday just a couple of days away, we’re giving you a taste of Hollywood in Connecticut! Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Torrington, home of the Warner Theatre.

The theatre was built originally in 1931 as an art deco movie palace and fell into disrepair in the 80’s. There was a group of locals who saved and restored it in 2002. It’s absolutely beautiful, opulent with a spanning, beautiful stage.

Whether it’s on stage or on the big screen, costumes really add personality to the performance, most notably in the Oscar nominated favorite La La Land.

There’s certainly influence from the period, the 40’s, and you can see that in the skirts that the ladies wear.

We stopped by the Warner Theatre’s costume shop, which is home to 60,000-70,000 pieces. What a collection! You can learn more about the theatre at WarnerTheatre.org

