Deep River Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Clinton

Jon Corriveau (Courtesy: Clinton Police Department)
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A traffic stop in Clinton resulted in a drug arrest.  Jon Corriveau was pulled over by Officer Jason Frey for speeding Friday.  When Frey started talking to Corriveau, he says he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.  Another officer came to the scene to help.  Upon checking the vehicle, officers found:

1.2 pounds of marijuana in a large plastic bag on the back seat

1 marijuana cigarette in front passenger compartment

Five assorted knives

A machete on the back sat on top of the package of marijuana

Lock pic set

One hundred and fifty five dollars cash

 

The Deep River man is now facing several charges.  He was released on a 1,000 Surety Bond and is schedule to appear at Middletown Superior Court on 3/9/17 at 0900 hrs.

 

 

 

