East Hartford man gets eight years for selling heroin, violating parole

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was sentenced to 94 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release on Friday for distributing heroin and violating the terms of parole on a previous federal conviction. Prosecutors say Corey Jerrick, 30 of East Hartford was responsible for bringing a lot of heroin into the Hartford area.

In the spring of 2015 investigators say they intercepted a number of calls where Jerrick arranged drug deals. In May of 2015 one of Jerrick’s drug contacts traveled from Hartford to New York City where police stopped his car and seized about $125,000 in cash. Jerrick was arrested in June of 2015. Police say they found 500 grams of heroin and packaging materials in his East Hartford apartment. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Jerrick has served time before on federal drug convictions.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s