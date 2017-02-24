East Hartford man gets eight years for selling heroin, violating parole

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was sentenced to 94 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release on Friday for distributing heroin and violating the terms of parole on a previous federal conviction. Prosecutors say Corey Jerrick, 30 of East Hartford was responsible for bringing a lot of heroin into the Hartford area.

In the spring of 2015 investigators say they intercepted a number of calls where Jerrick arranged drug deals. In May of 2015 one of Jerrick’s drug contacts traveled from Hartford to New York City where police stopped his car and seized about $125,000 in cash. Jerrick was arrested in June of 2015. Police say they found 500 grams of heroin and packaging materials in his East Hartford apartment. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Jerrick has served time before on federal drug convictions.