Flu still widespread in Connecticut

By Published:
protein-sciences-flu-vaccine

(ABC NEWS) – It’s the time of year many of us dread, flu season!

Doctors say don’t take any chances and get yourself a flu shot to protect yourself from the virus.

The common cold is also a big pain, but does not pose the serious health risks influenza does.

Both illnesses are respiratory but are caused by different viruses.

While people with colds tend to have runny or stuffy noses, the flu comes on quicker and is more intense.

Fever is much less common with a cold than it is with the flu. So taking your temperature could be an important clue in how bad your sickness is.

A cold rarely brings a fever of above 101 degrees.

Cold symptoms should go away within a few days. The flu can make you sick longer.

If you’re feeling like something is seriously wrong, don’t take any chances and go see a doctor.

Special tests can be done to see if that fever and cough is the flu, something that in some cases can result in death.

Doctors say you should especially seek medical attention if you have a pre-existing condition like asthma or heart problems.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s