Freebie Friday: Hockey, pizza and pancakes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s Friday and that means we are looking for what’s free! Nothing like combining Friday with pizza deals. Here are the freebies this week:

Get 40% off a pizza at Papa John’s using the promo code: “40PIZZA”

Who doesn’t love Pepe’s Pizza? Get a free small pie from Frank Pepe’s by joining their birthday group.

If you have a child looking for a new sport, tomorrow is “try hockey for free day.” Many rinks are opening their doors for free to your children ages 4-9. Find a rink here.

If you are looking to save money, next week is “Connecticut Saves Week.” There are free workshops to answer your questions and help you get back on track with your financial goals.

In case you didn’t know, Amtrak is offering a student discount this whole year. Ages 13-25 – 15% off the ticket price.

And save the date for March 7th. It’s free pancake day at I-Hop.

As always let me know when you spot freebies. Nothing better than spreading the good news.