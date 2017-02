AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man wanted by Avon Police, who had been arrested in New York in November but refused to waive extradition, has been taken into Custody by Avon Police.

According to Avon Police, a governor’s warrant was served on 26 year old Jonathan Reich in Bronx, NY where he was being held as a fugitive from justice since his arrest. He has been brought back to Connecticut to face harassment 2nd degree and failure to appear 2nd degree charges in Hartford Superior Court.