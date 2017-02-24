Geoff Fox: The Interview – A Preview

(WTNH) — Meteorologist Geoff Fox left Connecticut a few years ago, but he still has a place in the hearts of many people in the state; so Ann Nyberg traveled across the country to catch up with Geoff. He’s got a lot to say to his friends and fans in Connecticut, and Geoff shares some of his favorite memories during his time at News 8 and living in Connecticut.

Geoff now resides in Irvine, California, with his wife Helaine. He was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in July of 2015, and has undergone extensive surgery to beat it. To date he is Cancer free, but undergoing treatment to keep Cancer at bay.

And he is on air from his garage, yes, his garage doing the weather for the state of Nebraska. Having worked with Geoff for nearly 30 years, Ann Nyberg has plenty to talk about with the popular meteorologist.

Geoff Fox: The Interview airs Monday night at 10:00 p.m. on News 8.