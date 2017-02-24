Graduate students vote to unionize at Yale University

Associated Press logo By Published:
- FILE - Yale University (WTNH)
- FILE - Yale University (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Graduate students from a half dozen departments at Yale University have voted to form unions.

Elections were administered Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board for graduate students in nine departments.

Organizers say students from the departments of English, geology and geophysics, history, history of art, math, and sociology voted in favor of unionization. Students in the physics department voted against it. Ballots were still to be counted for graduate assistants in the departments of East Asian languages and political science.

Local 33-UNITE HERE had the NLRB’s approval to hold elections for individual departments, despite objections from the university.

The NLRB found last year that graduate assistants who assist in teaching and research at private universities are employees and have a right to union representation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s