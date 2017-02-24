Hartford man arrested over public indecency complaint

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing charges after a woman said he exposed himself in a parking garage at 90 State House Square.

The victim told police she was walking in the parking garage and the man walking behind her whistled at her. That’s when he took off his shorts and exposed himself to her on Thursday at 11:28 a.m.

She notified security and called police. Police arrested Rolstan Gentle, 24, of Hartford. Gentle was charged criminal trespassing, breach of peace, and public indecency.

Hartford Police say he is on the Sex Offender Registry list.