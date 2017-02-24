In the Bender Kitchen: So Jenn with Oscar Party Snacks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today Jenn will be sharing some fun Oscar snack ideas with us, perfect for any at home viewing party.

Opening Act Popcorn station

Display varieties of plain and flavored popcorns/kettle corns with toppings of choice (chocolates, candy, sprinkles, grated cheeses…) and provide your guests with popcorn bags or bowls to create their favorite combinations for watch the show.

Fit-Into-Your-Gown Brussels Sprouts Salad

Ingredients:

For salad

24 oz. Brussel sprouts, shredded

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 cup chopped hazelnuts (use sunflower seeds for nut allergy)

For dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon white truffle oil

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

If unable to find pre-shredded brussels sprouts in store, rinse whole brussels sprouts and pat dry. Cut off tips. Remove any outer leaves that look less than desirable. Attach the ‘shred’ blade on your food processor. Pulse brussels sprouts through until confetti is formed.

Transfer to a large bowl and add parmesan cheese and hazelnuts. Stir.

In another bowl, mix together olive oil, truffle oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, kosher salt and black pepper.

Pour dressing over salad to incorporate.

Red Carpet Ready Baked Pepper Poppers

Ingredients:

1 package mini sweet baby bell peppers

1 (6.5 oz) container Alouette Smokey Jalepeno spreadable cheese

A few strips of finely diced bacon or vegetarian bacon bits

Breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash peppers, cut in half lengthwise and remove seeds.

In a small bowl, stir together cheese and bacon bits until well incorporated.

Fill each pepper with cheese mixture.

Bake for about 15 minutes until pepper is soft and cheese is lightly golden.

Add breadcrumbs and broil gently for a minute to brown breadcrumbs.

Dressed up Antipasto skewers

Ingredients:

1 block feta cheese cut into small cubes

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 can artichokes in water

1 package sundried tomatoes, dried or in oil

1 jar roasted peppers, cut into small pieces

You will also need:

Small skewers

Instructions:

Push a tomato through the sharp point of skewer for the ‘head’, then a bowtie pasta noodle to form a tuxedo, then a piece of cheese for the body and finish with roasted pepper and sundried tomato. Continue until you have the desired amount.

Ingredients:

Bake for about 15 minutes until pepper is soft and cheese is lightly golden.

Add breadcrumbs and broil gently for a minute to brown breadcrumbs.

Dressed up Antipasto skewers

Ingredients:

1 block feta cheese cut into small cubes

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 can artichokes in water

1 package sundried tomatoes, dried or in oil

1 jar roasted peppers, cut into small pieces

You will also need:

Small skewers

Instructions:

Push a tomato through the sharp point of skewer for the ‘head’, then a bowtie pasta noodle to form a tuxedo, then a piece of cheese for the body and finish with roasted pepper and sundried tomato. Continue until you have the desired amount.

Encore Mini Waffles and Ice Cream with Gold Star Sprinkles

Ingredients:

1 box frozen mini waffles (plain or flavor of choice)

1 pint ice cream

Chocolate syrup

Gold star sprinkles

Instructions:

Prepare waffles in oven according to instructions. Crispy ones hold up to ice cream best. Unless serving immediately, allow to cool so ice cream doesn’t melt. Spoon a very small amount of ice cream onto each waffle. Drizzle with chocolate syrup and top with gold star sprinkles.

Red Carpet Ready Baked Pepper Poppers

Ingredients:

1 package mini sweet baby bell peppers

1 container Laughing Cow spreadable pepper jack cheese

1/4 cup jarred, sliced jalepenos, diced

A few strips of finely diced bacon or vegetarian bacon bits

Breadcrumbs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash peppers, cut in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and stem.

In a small bowl, stir together cheese, bacon bits and jalepenos until well incorporated.

Fill each pepper with cheese mixture and top with breadcrumbs.

Bake for about 15 minutes until pepper is soft and cheese is lightly golden.

Broil gently for 1-3 minutes (Watch carefully so it doesn’t burn!) to brown breadcrumbs.