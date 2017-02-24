Lawmakers talk progress made in helping Connecticut homeless

File photo of a homeless shelter
File photo of a homeless shelter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Lawmakers and various organizations came together in New Haven about the progress that’s being made in Connecticut to help homeless people.

Non-profit organizations are asking state leaders to make sure they continue to receive funding in order to continue their work.

“The resources we’ve been able to secure through the state budget has been extraordinary. It’s helped us to move those goals forward. This past month the governor announced we’ve housed everyone that was identified as chronically homeless,” said Allison Cunningham, Columbus House CEO.

Experts say it costs less for housing and services for those who are homeless, versus leaving them on the street.

