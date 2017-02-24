Man accused of firing gun at Waterbury city employees

WATERBURY, Conn (WTNH) – Waterbury Police have arrested a man accused of firing a gun at city employees Friday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened at the Fulton Park Pool House on Greenwood Avenue. Police say 21-year-old Joshua Thompson was told by city workers that he couldn’t park his car on the lawn in front of the Pool House, and was asked to move. Officers say Thompson fired one round from his Nissan toward the employees, hitting the front right fender of a city work truck, and took off. Police caught up with Thompason a short time later on Platt Street, and found a .38 special revolver and a large amount of heroin in the car. Thompson was arrested and faces a string of charges.

