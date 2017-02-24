Man facing charges following Bridgeport amber alert is an undocumented immigrant

Related Coverage Man involved in Bridgeport Amber Alert deported in 2013

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The father charged with killing his daughter’s mother in Bridgeport on Friday is an illegal immigrant. Oscar Hernandez then allegedly took off with his six-year-old daughter, Aylin. An amber alert was then issued across six states. Police say Hernandez stabbed and killed 26-year-old Nidia Gonzalez. They say he also stabbed a friend of hers, who is in critical condition.

Federal immigration officials say 39-year-old Hernandez was deported from Hartford in October 2013. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says he has felony convictions from 2002 for assault and threatening, as well as several misdemeanor convictions.

Pennsylvania State Police say Hernandez is now in custody. Officials say he will now face criminal and traffic charges. Bridgeport police say he has a history of violence.

“He’s known to us for that kind of behavior,” said Chief Armando Perez of the Bridgeport Police Department. “There was a restraining order in place as the result of an assault on another female.”

That woman was not one of the victims of Friday’s crime, however. Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, lived in the house in Bridgeport with Gonzalez and their daughter.

“There’s no answers to this,” said Perez. “It’s just the ugly, ugly side of domestic violence.”

This happened just one day after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Governor Dannel Malloy butted heads over immigration. On Wednesday, the Malloy administration sent recommendations to schools and police departments across the state on immigration. Spicer called Malloy out by name at a press conference on Thursday.

“The idea that Governor Malloy would not want the law followed as enacted by Congress or by the Connecticut legislature in any fashion seems to be concerning, right?” said Spicer.

The Malloy administration fired back.

“Not only does the U.S. Constitution provide explicit protections for both individual rights, but it also provides clear guidance on the rights of states – specifically in the tenth amendment,” a spokesperson for Malloy said.

News 8 reached out to Governor Malloy’s office following Hernandez’s arrest. Spokesperson Kelly Donnelly gave us the following statement:

“Our local laws are designed to protect our residents and also ensure that those in harm’s way feel safe seeking help from law enforcement. That’s why convicted violent felons are detained for deportation under our state laws that the governor has consistently and strongly supported.”

Meanwhile, ICE has placed an immigration detainer with the Bridgeport Police Department.