Monroe man caught after fiery crash

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Monroe man is accused of crashing a car into a bridge and running off after it burst into flames.

According to police, 22 year-old Zachery Krajewski was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Friday, approximately 20 minutes after crashing. Krajewski crashed into the Housatonic Railroad-owned bridge on Bagburn Hill Road, police said. Firefighters also responded to put out the car fire.

Fire officials cleared the scene and reopened the road at around 3 a.m.

After tracking down Krajewski, police charged him with evading responsibility, failure to maintain lane and operating without a license. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released. He is due in court in March.