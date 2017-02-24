Officials release new information in New Britain house fire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Britain Fire Marshal’s Office has determined new information regarding a fire at a multi-family house during a snow storm on February 9, sending multiple people to the hospital.

The home at 116 West Street in New Britain caught fire on February 9.

The following statement was sent to News 8 from the fire department and was taken from the fire investigation report:

“Based on witness interviews and physical evidence patterns this is a fire that more probable than not started in apartment 1 West kitchen. This was more than likely due to unattended cooking. The fire spread rapidly within the walls and made its way up to the roof and began burning downward; as is common in balloon frame construction. However, a complete investigation could not be completed due to the unsafe structure. Items in the basement could not be viewed and therefore ruled out as a possible area or point of origin. Based on the lack of a complete fire scene examination the fire is ruled as UNDETERMINED.”

The American Red Cross assisted the families that were displaced as a result of the fire.