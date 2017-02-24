Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel just wants to”be funny”

(ABC)– We are counting down to Oscar Sunday and the big show is just two days away! The finishing touches are being made for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Crews are turning Hollywood Boulevard into a huge red carpet that will be filled with celebrities.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show and says he has one goal to accomplish Sunday night.

“I just want to go out there and be funny and have everyone say wasn’t he wonderful. And not just my parents, regular people who don’t know me, that’s my goal,” said Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel also hosted The Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first person to have hosted the Emmys and the Oscars back to back.