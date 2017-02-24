Pet of the Week: Snoopy

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a cute Domestic Short Haired kitten named Snoopy.

Snoopy has been at the shelter since he was two weeks old. He is a super cute, 7 and 1/2 month-old kitten up for any “Snoopy” antics you can think of!

For more information on Snoopy, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.