Push for funding to ensure wounded warriors access to prosthetics

WTNH.com Staff Published:
2017-02-24prosthetics

(WTNH) — There is a new funding so that wounded warriors can be ensured access to prosthetic limbs.

Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the University of Hartford’s Prosthetics Clinical Lab in Cromwell Friday. The senator says there’s barely enough people in that field to meet the need. He’s calling for an investment in training and education to close the gap.

“It’s really an investment in people. It’s an investment in limbs and legs and lives that otherwise might have been lost. A life that’s saved on the battlefield in combat is a full life if they have access to this kind of really advanced technology,” said Blumenthal.

The University of Hartford is one of only 12 programs nationwide that offer a Master’s Degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

