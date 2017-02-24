QU volunteers and children to hit ski slopes

By Published:
Quinnipiac University in Hamden (file).
Quinnipiac University in Hamden (file).

Hamden, Conn. (WTNH)- Volunteers from Quinnipiac University will continue to help teach children with disabilities how to ski at Mount Southington through February 24th. The university has been involved in the program with young people from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s Skies Unlimited program for the past two decades.

This year, a group of 25 faculty members, students and alumni from Q-U’s School of Health Sciences and the Frank. H. Netter School of Medicine are taking part in the program. The volunteers are using adaptive equipment like snow slides, and outriggers to help the children improve their balance and control on the slopes.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s