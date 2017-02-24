Record Heat Today

By Published:
mw-records

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Yesterday ended up being a very mild day across the state with temperatures that were in the 50s and 60s! Our normal highs this time of the year are in the low 40s. But today will end up being even warmer than yesterday! Parts of the state today will be close to 30°F above the normal.

The record high for this date along the shoreline was 60°F which was set back in 2016, a whole 365 days ago. As of 11:40 AM, we hit 61°F.

The record for inland CT is 73°F which was set way back in 1985! As of 11 AM, the temperature was 65°F, still a few degrees to go, but there’s a pretty decent chance we come close to that record.

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone 

