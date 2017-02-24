Report It Recap: February 24, 2017

(WTNH) — It’s been a busy week when it comes to news. Wednesday’s plane crash in East Haven dominating the headlines. A first responder sending News 8 a photo of the Piper aircraft after it went down near Tweed New Haven airport. Firefighters having to use ladder trucks to locate the plane amid the tall grass and thick brush.

A viewer sending in a picture of a rollover crash in the Elm City. Also video of a fire in Wolcott. Anytime you see news happening — send it to us. But do so safely.

The weather also front and center this week, Feeling more like April than February. Even the flowers don’t know what to think. Some of you taking advantage of the snow before most of it melted. Many animals sunning themselves in the warmth. Some of you got some amazing shots. Then again, nature has a lot to offer. This black squirrel, making an appearance at Yale New Haven Hospital. Brianna and Brayden spending some time out on the water in Old Saybrook. While families enjoyed Farmer’s Cow Farm Day in Lebanon.

Mary Grace Pino from Meriden celebrated her birthday with family at the casino. One cupcake for each decade, and then some.

Keep those pictures coming!