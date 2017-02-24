Road closed in Trumbull after motorcycle crash leads to police pursuit

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)– A Trumbull road is closed and a school was placed in lockdown following a police pursuit and multi-vehicle accident Friday morning.

Police say at 6:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle at the intersection of White Plains Road and Bayberry Road. When officers arrived, the vehicle fled northbound and a slow speed pursuit ensued until it ended on Twitchgrass Road. Jonathan Sullivan, 19, of Fairfield was subsequently arrested and charged with engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was held on $1,000 bond.

A little over an hour later at 7:37 a.m., in the same area, police received multiple 911 calls of a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on White Plains Road at Wesley Drive. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle operator had fled the scene on foot and was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Christian Heritage School was then placed in a lockdown while police searched for the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Mezzanotte, of Trumbull. Mezzanotte was later located and taken into custody on Twitchgrass Road and a handgun was recovered. He was however, found to have a valid pistol permit, and had not displayed the firearm.

Mezzanotte was treated for injuries he received in the accident and taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation and police say charges are pending against Mezzanotte.

The lockdown was lifted at Christian Heritage School but White Plains Road at Wesley Drive remains closed to southbound traffic.

