Sen. Blumenthal holding town hall meeting Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday in New Haven.

Lawmakers from all around the country have done the same. Some have seen fiery opinions, others have not.

We spoke with the senator Friday about what he hopes to accomplish this weekend.

“I want to listen to what is on people’s mind. There is tremendous energy, good energy is inspiring and I want to take that energy and take it back to Washington,” said Blumenthal.

More than 2,000 people attended Senator Chris Murphy‘s town hall on Tuesday in West Hartford. Many said they are upset with what’s happening in Washington D.C. and the Trump Administration.

The town hall is Saturday afternoon at 1:30 at Wilbur Cross High School on Mitchell Drive.

